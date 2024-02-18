Advertisement
Minnesota looks to get back on track against Rutgers

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7) will look to snap a two-game skid on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, (14-10, 6-7), who will be entering Williams Arena on a four game winning streak.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road 84-76 after owning a 10-point lead over the Boilermakers in the second half. The loss came days after the Gophers also failed to hold onto a 20-point lead agianst the Iowa Hawkeyes, befoer falling 90-85.

The good news for the Gophers is that Rutgers has struggled away from home this season with a 3-5 record but have won each of their last two road matchups against Michigan and Maryland.

Sunday's matchup is the 18th meeting between the two sides all-time with Minnesota winning 10 of 17 past matchups, though Rutgers has dominated the series of late winning seven of the last 10.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: Feb. 15, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (8,000) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -4.5pts


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

8.3

3.8

7.6

G

Elijah Hawkins

8.8

3.8

7.8

F

Dawson Garcia

17.3

6.6

2.0

F

Pharrel Payne

9.5

6.1

1.0

G

Mike Mitchell

10.3

2.6

2.9
Who is Rutger's projected starting five?  

Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Derek Simpson

9.3

3.3

3.3

G

Jamichael Davis

5.5

3.0

2.1

G

Jeremiah Williams

14.3

5.3

4.0

F

Mawot Mag

9.8

4.1

1.4

C

Clifford Mooruyi

10.9

9.1

0.5
Rankings Comparison

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM NET

Minnesota

70

88

73

82

Rutgers

79

82

86

84

Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

54.4%

17.6%

31.4%

34.5

Rutgers

43.7%

16.7%

31.2%

33.2

