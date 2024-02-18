Minnesota looks to get back on track against Rutgers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7) will look to snap a two-game skid on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, (14-10, 6-7), who will be entering Williams Arena on a four game winning streak.
Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road 84-76 after owning a 10-point lead over the Boilermakers in the second half. The loss came days after the Gophers also failed to hold onto a 20-point lead agianst the Iowa Hawkeyes, befoer falling 90-85.
The good news for the Gophers is that Rutgers has struggled away from home this season with a 3-5 record but have won each of their last two road matchups against Michigan and Maryland.
Sunday's matchup is the 18th meeting between the two sides all-time with Minnesota winning 10 of 17 past matchups, though Rutgers has dominated the series of late winning seven of the last 10.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 15, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (8,000) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -4.5pts
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
8.3
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.8
|
3.8
|
7.8
|
F
|
17.3
|
6.6
|
2.0
|
F
|
9.5
|
6.1
|
1.0
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.6
|
2.9
Who is Rutger's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Derek Simpson
|
9.3
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
G
|
Jamichael Davis
|
5.5
|
3.0
|
2.1
|
G
|
Jeremiah Williams
|
14.3
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
F
|
Mawot Mag
|
9.8
|
4.1
|
1.4
|
C
|
Clifford Mooruyi
|
10.9
|
9.1
|
0.5
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|NET
|
Minnesota
|
70
|
88
|
73
|
82
|
Rutgers
|
79
|
82
|
86
|
84
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.4%
|
17.6%
|
31.4%
|
34.5
|
Rutgers
|
43.7%
|
16.7%
|
31.2%
|
33.2
============================
