The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7) will look to snap a two-game skid on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, (14-10, 6-7), who will be entering Williams Arena on a four game winning streak.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road 84-76 after owning a 10-point lead over the Boilermakers in the second half. The loss came days after the Gophers also failed to hold onto a 20-point lead agianst the Iowa Hawkeyes, befoer falling 90-85.

The good news for the Gophers is that Rutgers has struggled away from home this season with a 3-5 record but have won each of their last two road matchups against Michigan and Maryland.

Sunday's matchup is the 18th meeting between the two sides all-time with Minnesota winning 10 of 17 past matchups, though Rutgers has dominated the series of late winning seven of the last 10.