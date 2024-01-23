Advertisement
Minnesota looks to snap losing streak against Wisconsin on Tuesday evening

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers 12-6 (3-4) will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Tuesday evening when they host No. 13 Wisconsin 14-4 (6-1). The Gophers have dropped each of their last three after winning seven straight, last time out they fell to Michigan State 76-66.

Wisconsin in their last game on Friday bounced back from an 87-83 loss to Penn State by defeating Indiana 91-79. For the Badgers, five of their six wins in Big Ten play have come by double-digits including a 70-57 win over Michigan State, a 83-72 win over Iowa, and a 71-60 win over Ohio State.

Here's what you need to know.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: January 23, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Wisconsin -2.5 / Total: 140.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists Notes

G

Cameron Christie

10.6

3.5

2.3


F

Pharrel Payne

9.6

5.9

1.0

F

Dawson Garcia

16.7

7.6

2.2

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.7

2.6

0.9

G

Mike Mitchell

11.1

2.7

2.7


Who is Wisconsin's projected starting five?  

 Wisconsin's Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Chucky Hepburn

7.9

2.9

3.9

G

Max Klesmit

9.9

1.6

1.3

G

AJ Storr

15.3

3.1

1.0

F

Tyler Wahl

11.5

5.6

1.4

C

Steven Crowl

12.0

7.8

2.6
Based off last game ...

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

93

101

80

Wisconsin

11

14

20

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

53.9

15.1

31.5

38.0

Wisconsin

54.7%

18.4%

33.2%

34.6

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 78 - Minnesota 68

============================

Advertisement