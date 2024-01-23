Minnesota looks to snap losing streak against Wisconsin on Tuesday evening
The Minnesota Golden Gophers 12-6 (3-4) will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Tuesday evening when they host No. 13 Wisconsin 14-4 (6-1). The Gophers have dropped each of their last three after winning seven straight, last time out they fell to Michigan State 76-66.
Wisconsin in their last game on Friday bounced back from an 87-83 loss to Penn State by defeating Indiana 91-79. For the Badgers, five of their six wins in Big Ten play have come by double-digits including a 70-57 win over Michigan State, a 83-72 win over Iowa, and a 71-60 win over Ohio State.
Here's what you need to know.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: January 23, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Wisconsin -2.5 / Total: 140.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
10.6
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
|
F
|
9.6
|
5.9
|
1.0
|
F
|
16.7
|
7.6
|
2.2
|
F
|
10.7
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
G
|
11.1
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
Who is Wisconsin's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
7.9
|
2.9
|
3.9
|
G
|
9.9
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
G
|
15.3
|
3.1
|
1.0
|
F
|
11.5
|
5.6
|
1.4
|
C
|
12.0
|
7.8
|
2.6
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
93
|
101
|
80
|
Wisconsin
|
11
|
14
|
20
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
53.9
|
15.1
|
31.5
|
38.0
|
Wisconsin
|
54.7%
|
18.4%
|
33.2%
|
34.6
PREDICTION: Wisconsin 78 - Minnesota 68
============================
