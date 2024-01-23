The Minnesota Golden Gophers 12-6 (3-4) will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Tuesday evening when they host No. 13 Wisconsin 14-4 (6-1). The Gophers have dropped each of their last three after winning seven straight, last time out they fell to Michigan State 76-66.

Wisconsin in their last game on Friday bounced back from an 87-83 loss to Penn State by defeating Indiana 91-79. For the Badgers, five of their six wins in Big Ten play have come by double-digits including a 70-57 win over Michigan State, a 83-72 win over Iowa, and a 71-60 win over Ohio State.

Here's what you need to know.