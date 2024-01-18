Minnesota looks to stop skid against Michigan State on Thursday
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games and will hope to stop their skid on Thursday evening on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.
Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-77 in a game in which Iowa shot 53.8% from the field. Michigan State, on the other hand, snapped a two-game losing streak of their own on Sunday, defeating Rutgers 73-55.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: January 18, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Breslin Center (15,000) -- East Lansing, MI
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Michigan State -11.5/ Total: 142.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
10.6
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.7
|
3.6
|
7.7
|
F
|
16.7
|
7.6
|
2.2
|
F
|
10.7
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
G
|
11.1
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
10.8
|
4.2
|
1.2
|
G
|
11.4
|
3.4
|
5.1
|
G
|
19.9
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
F
|
10.8
|
4.2
|
2.2
|
C
|
4.8
|
6.8
|
0.2
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
93
|
99
|
81
|
Michigan State
|
18
|
18
|
10
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
55.0%
|
17.9%
|
33.3%
|
33.7
|
Michigan State
|
53.8%
|
15.7%
|
31.3%
|
31.4
============================
