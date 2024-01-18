The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games and will hope to stop their skid on Thursday evening on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-77 in a game in which Iowa shot 53.8% from the field. Michigan State, on the other hand, snapped a two-game losing streak of their own on Sunday, defeating Rutgers 73-55.