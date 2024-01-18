Advertisement
Minnesota looks to stop skid against Michigan State on Thursday

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games and will hope to stop their skid on Thursday evening on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.

Last time out, the Golden Gophers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-77 in a game in which Iowa shot 53.8% from the field. Michigan State, on the other hand, snapped a two-game losing streak of their own on Sunday, defeating Rutgers 73-55.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: January 18, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Breslin Center (15,000) -- East Lansing, MI

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Michigan State -11.5/ Total: 142.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists Notes

G

Cameron Christie

10.6

3.5

2.3


G

Elijah Hawkins

8.7

3.6

7.7

F

Dawson Garcia

16.7

7.6

2.2

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.7

2.6

0.9

G

Mike Mitchell

11.1

2.7

2.7


Elijah Hawkins is a game time decision.

Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?  

 Michigan State's Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Jaden Akins

10.8

4.2

1.2

G

AJ Hoggard

11.4

3.4

5.1

G

Tyson Walker

19.9

2.8

2.9

F

Malik Hall

10.8

4.2

2.2

C

Mady Sissoko

4.8

6.8

0.2
Based off last game ...

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

93

99

81

Michigan State

18

18

10

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

55.0%

17.9%

33.3%

33.7

Michigan State

53.8%

15.7%

31.3%

31.4

