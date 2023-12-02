Clearwater (FL) offensive tackle Mauricio Hinds has become the third prospect in the 2024 recruiting class to recommit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Hinds announced his decision via X on Saturday morning.

"I'd like to start by saying that I am grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. I'd like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for their continued support throughout my journey.

Thank you to Coach Fleck, Coach Callahan, and the Minnesota staff who believed in my talents and abilities. With that being said, after long conversations and thoughts, it is in my best interest to announce my decommitment from the University of Minnesota.

I am 100% open to all schools and look forward to signing in December and enrolling early. Please respect my decision."