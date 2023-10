On Saturday afternoon, Minnesota released their availability report for their away matchup against Iowa. Among the notables on the availability report included sixth-year running back Bryce Williams being listed as out for the season. It is unclear what type of injury Williams sustained.

For Williams, the injury ends his season after totaling 36 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown this season. With Darius Taylor out the last two games, WIlliams saw a bigger role for the Gophers with 25 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Without the Sarasota (FL) native going forward, the Gophers backfield is down to star running back Darius Taylor, Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler, and second-year running back Zach Evans. True freshman tailback Marquese Williams could also be available for the Gophers if needed.

The Golden Gohpers and Hawkeyes will kickoff on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 CT.