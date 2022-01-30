Minnesota Loses To Wisconsin 66-60

Minnesota's first meeting with Wisconsin of they year was a close matchup that went down to the very end, but Minnesota was unable to make the necessary plays late to come away with a win. They fell 60-66 to the nationally ranked Badgers. Here are three takeaways from the game!

Rebounding Woes Hurt Late

Particularly late in the game, Minnesota's inability to close out possessions after one shot hurt them. I know Johnny Davis is a good athlete and one of the best players in the country, but you can't allow a shooting guard to grab 15 rebounds, including a key offensive board late in the game. Overall this was one of Minnesota's better rebounding games, as they lost the rebounding battle just 32-34, but down the stretch they struggled to get a man on every body and secure the ball off the rim. Too many times guys are just tipping the ball up/out instead of securing it with two hands, giving the opposing team an opportunity for a second possession.

Limited Ball Movement Offensively

Looking back at the box score, Minnesota had just 4 assists throughout the game. That's not going to win games in the Big Ten. This is a team that typically plays really good team basketball, but it just wasn't the case this afternoon as too often Minnesota was getting into late shot clock situations and then forcing up shots in isolation. I remember early in the season Minnesota was getting a lot of buckets finding guys on backdoor cuts and drive and kick situations, but that just hasn't been the case lately. I know that Minnesota has been trying to slow things down on offense to conserve energy for their limited depth, but when the offense is stagnant like that and guys aren't creating open looks for each other, it hurts.

More Offensive Balance?

This has been one of Minnesota's more balanced scoring games, as they weren't entirely reliant on Jamison Battle or Payton Willis like some games in the past. At halftime the Gophers had gotten points from 7 different players, and they were right there with the #16 team in the country despite their leading scorer having just 17 points, and neither Battle or Willis having a particularly great game. EJ Stephens seems to come through with big buckets down the stretch in close games, while Eric Curry is reliable with the ball on the block. Those two help give Minnesota additional scoring punches, and if Sean Sutherlin can get back into a groove off the bench that will be huge. With a more well-rounded unit, it should be helpful when Battle or Willis don't put up 20+ points, and could lead to more wins when either of those two happens to have a big game.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle- 14 points, 10 rebounds Payton Willis- 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists Eric Curry- 8 points, 6 rebounds

Key Players For Wisconsin