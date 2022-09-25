PJ Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers program is beginning to earn respect from around the country. On Sunday afternoon, the Gophers made both the AP and Coaches polls for the first time in 2022.

In the AP Poll, the Gophers the Gophers came in at No. 21, the last of four Big Ten teams to make the top-25. Joining the Gophers is Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4), and Penn State (No. 11). No other Big Ten teams earned any votes following week four.

It's the first time since the 2020 season that the Gophers have made the AP Poll. The Gophers began that season as the country's No. 19 team before eventually following out of the poll following a loss in their season opener against Michigan.