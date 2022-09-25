Minnesota makes AP and Coaches polls for the first time in 2022
PJ Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers program is beginning to earn respect from around the country. On Sunday afternoon, the Gophers made both the AP and Coaches polls for the first time in 2022.
In the AP Poll, the Gophers the Gophers came in at No. 21, the last of four Big Ten teams to make the top-25. Joining the Gophers is Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4), and Penn State (No. 11). No other Big Ten teams earned any votes following week four.
It's the first time since the 2020 season that the Gophers have made the AP Poll. The Gophers began that season as the country's No. 19 team before eventually following out of the poll following a loss in their season opener against Michigan.
When it comes to the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Gophers enter at No. 23, once again joining the Buckeyes, Wolverines, and Nittany Lions in the top-25. Michigan State, despite their embarrassing 34-7 loss to the Gophers on Saturday still earned 13 votes in this week's poll.
Minnesota will look to improve to 5-0 on the season this upcoming Saturday as they host the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.
