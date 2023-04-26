On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced each program's opponents for the 2023-2024 season. Next season, Ben Johnson and his program will look to improve on a 9-22 season including 2-17 in Big Ten play.

Here's who the Gophers are slated to play next year in Big Ten play.

When it comes to home and away opponents, the Gophers will take on Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Gophers' only win last season from this grouping was against Ohio State on January 12, 70-67.

The Gophers will host Maryland, Rutgers, and Wisconsin as well next season. They will not see any of those three outside their matchups at Williams Arena. The Gophers will also travel to take on Illinois, Michigan, and Purdue all on the road.

Outside their win over Ohio State, the Gophers' only other Big Ten victory this year came against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 75-74 on March 2. The Gophers also of course picked up a conference tournament victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers 78-75 in the opening round of the tournament before losing to Maryland in the second round 70-54.