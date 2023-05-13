Minnesota Men's Basketball is keeping one of the top talents in the state at home. Alexandria (MN) power forward Grayson Grove on Saturday announced his commitment to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been a prospect that has been on the Gophers' radar for quite some time as we originally profiled his interest in the program back in June of last year. IT wasn't until this past April, however, that he received an offer from Ben Johnson and the program.

"I think it is really awesome to have an offer from my home state school," Grove told TGR when he received his offer. "To be able to play close to home and have my family watching me at a lot of the games is a really nice opportunity," he added.

Grove will now have that exact opportunity after committing to the Gophers. He is the second commitment of the Gophers 2024 recruiting class joining Iron (MN) guard Isaac Asuma who committed to the program back in March.