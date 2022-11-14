Minnesota Men's Basketball got off to a strong start last week, defeating Western Michigan on Monday 61-60 before taking down St. Francis (NY) on Friday night in a much more comfortable 72-54 win.

Now, the Gophers' will look to take down Big East foe, the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday evening as part of the Gavitt Games.

DePaul, also 2-0 on the season defeated Loyola (MD) 72-66 and Western Illinois 86-74 last week. The Blue Demons are in their second season under head coach Tony Stubblefield after going 15-16 (6-14) last season. It was a storng bounce-back campaign for the Blue Demons who had gone just 5-14 the year prior under then-head coach Dave Leitao.

Entering the game, DePaul is currently the favorite at -1.5 after the Gophers opened as a half-point favorite.

Monday night's matchup will be the 10th all-time between the two programs, the last coming in 2019, a 73-68 win for DePaul. The Blue Demons all time have won six of nine matchups.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!