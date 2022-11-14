Minnesota men's basketball set to take on Big East foe DePaul
Minnesota Men's Basketball got off to a strong start last week, defeating Western Michigan on Monday 61-60 before taking down St. Francis (NY) on Friday night in a much more comfortable 72-54 win.
Now, the Gophers' will look to take down Big East foe, the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday evening as part of the Gavitt Games.
DePaul, also 2-0 on the season defeated Loyola (MD) 72-66 and Western Illinois 86-74 last week. The Blue Demons are in their second season under head coach Tony Stubblefield after going 15-16 (6-14) last season. It was a storng bounce-back campaign for the Blue Demons who had gone just 5-14 the year prior under then-head coach Dave Leitao.
Entering the game, DePaul is currently the favorite at -1.5 after the Gophers opened as a half-point favorite.
Monday night's matchup will be the 10th all-time between the two programs, the last coming in 2019, a 73-68 win for DePaul. The Blue Demons all time have won six of nine matchups.
The Details:
TV: BTN
WHO: DePaul at Minnesota
WHEN: 6:00 PM (CST) - Monday, November 14
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | WESTERN MICHIGAN
ESPN BPI: No. 103 | No. 55
KENPOM: No. 118 | No. 88
SAGARIN: No. 81 | No. 110
NET RANKINGS: No. 109 | No. 103
What to know:
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Ta'Lon Cooper
|
6-4
|
Jr.
|
12.5 Pts, 4.5 Trb, 8.0 Ast
|
G Jaden Henley
|
6-7
|
Fr.
|
10.0 pts, 1.5 Trb, 0.5 Ast
|
G Will Ramberg
|
6-5
|
Jr.
|
3.5 Pts, 6.5 Trb, 0.5 Ast
|
F/C Treyton Thompson
|
6-11
|
So.
|
2.5 Pts, 3.5 Trb
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
6-11
|
So.
|
17.0 Pts, 3.5 Trb, 2.5 Ast
The Gophers are likely to run the same starting lineup as they did in the first two games of the season once again on Monday. UNC transfer and Minnesota native, forward Dawson Garcia has totaled 23 and 11 points so far this season, bringing an immediate impact player on the offensive side of the court for the Gophers.
Freshman Jaden Henley had a quiet debut against Western Michigan with just four points but was tremendous against St. Francis (NY) with 16 points going 5-for-8 from the floor.
Other notable names to watch on Monday are freshmen forwards Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne who has totaled 18 and 15 points so far this season.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Umoja Gibson
|
6-1
|
Sr
|
18.0 Pts, 3.5 Trb, 7.0 Ast
|
J Jalen Terry
|
5-11
|
Jr
|
4.5 Pts, 4.0 Trb, 0.5 Ast
|
F Yor Anei
|
6-10
|
Sr
|
7.0 Pts, 5.5 Trb, 1.0 Ast
|
F Javan Johnson
|
6-6
|
Sr
|
19.0 Pts, 8.0 Trb, 1.0 Ast
|
F Eral Penn
|
6-7
|
Sr
|
0.0 Pts, 4.0 Trb, 1.5 Ast
DePaul through two games has been a strong shooting team from the field, hitting 50.9% of all their shots including 60.3% from within the perimeter. They're not a terrible three-point shooting team either, making 37% of their shots and will take about 40% of all shots from deep. If you foul them, they have been taking advantage of any free throw opportunities, hitting 80.6% of shots from the charity stripe.
Their offense primarily runs through F Javan Johnson and G Umoja Gibson as the dynamic pair combine for 46% of the Blue Demons' usage on the offensive side of the court.
Defensively, DePaul is solid but doesn't do anything overly special, they've gotten lucky in one regard that through two games, opponents are shooting under 40% from the field including just 32% beyond the arc.
|Minnesota
|Stat
|DePaul
|
66.5
|
Points Per Game
|
79
|
49
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
50.9
|
39.4
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
37.0
|
+6.0
|
Rebound Margin
|
+3.5
|
+1.1 (1.1 to 1)
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+1.5 (1.5 to 1)
|
3.0
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.0
|
3.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.0
|
57.0
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
70.0
|
63
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
38.8
|
24.1
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
32.0
