Minnesota Men's Basketball vs Illinois: How to watch, betting, & more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers put together one of their best performances over the last two months on Saturday in a seven-point loss to Penn State. They'll look to potentially get their much elusive seventh win on Monday evening now when they take on the 17-9 (8-7) Illinois Fighting Illini.
Brad Underwood's team is coming off back-to-back losses, falling to Penn State and Indiana over the last week. On Saturday in their loss to Indiana, they were without guard Terrance Shannon. The Chicago (IL) native's status for Monday night is still to be determined as he recovers from a concussion he suffered against Penn State.
The Gophers, on the other hand, saw the return of forward Dawson Garcia on Saturday against the Nittany Lions. Garcia picked up right where he left off prior to his injury, scoring 23 points and totaling seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action.
If the Gophers are going to upset Illinois on Monday, they'll need Garcia among others to step up in a big way. Here's what you need to know ahead of Monday evening's matchup.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 8:07 p.m. CT
WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)
WATCH: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App (Connor Onion - Play-by-Play, Brian Butch - color)
LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)
SERIES HISTORY
This will be the 186th meeting between the Illini and Gophers all time with the Illini dominating the series historically. Illinois holds a 119-66 all-time advantage on the hardwood including winning 68 of 88 games in Champaign.
BETTING
The Gophers enter Saturday night as a 15-point underdog to the 17-9 Fighting Illini. The over/under for the game is set at 136 points.
The Illini this season are an impressive 16-9-1 against the spread including 9-4-1 at home at State Farm Arena. The Gophers, on the other hand, is 4-2-1 against the spread this season on the road.
Additionally, Illinois is 15-6 this season as a favorite while the Gophers are 2-17 overall as an underdog including 1-6 away from Williams Arena.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|ILLINOIS
|
ESPN BPI
|
224
|
24
|
POMEROY
|
222
|
25
|
SAGARIN
|
172
|
15
|
NET
|
241
|
27
|
PPG
|
61.2
|
74.9
|
PA
|
69.5
|
65.3
|
REB
|
33.9
|
38.5
|
AST
|
14.0
|
13.1
|
STLS+BLKS
|
8.9
|
12.9
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 255
|
Jamison Battle
|
12.4 / 3.5 / 1.7
|
Guard
|
6'4 / 190
|
Ta'Lon Cooper
|
10.5 / 4.4 / 5.7
|
Guard
|
6'7 / 200
|
Jaden Henley
|
4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
Forward
|
6'11 / 235
|
Dawson Garcia
|
15.4 / 6.4/ 1.7
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 200
|
Joshua Ola-Jospeh
|
7.5 / 3.1 / 0.3
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Guard
|
6'6 / 210
|
Terrance Shannon
|
17.0 / 5.0 / 3.0
|
Guard
|
6'2 / 190
|
Jayden Epps
|
10.1 / 2.0 / 1.7
|
Forward
|
6'9 / 225
|
Matthew Mayer
|
12.2 / 5.2/ / 1.2
|
Forward
|
6'9 / 270
|
Dain Dainja
|
10.3 / 5.9 / 0.5
|
Forward
|
6'10 / 200
|
Coleman Hawkins
|
9.7 / 6.5 / 3.1
PREDICTION: ILLINOIS 76 - MINNESOTA 62
