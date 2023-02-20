The Minnesota Golden Gophers put together one of their best performances over the last two months on Saturday in a seven-point loss to Penn State. They'll look to potentially get their much elusive seventh win on Monday evening now when they take on the 17-9 (8-7) Illinois Fighting Illini.

Brad Underwood's team is coming off back-to-back losses, falling to Penn State and Indiana over the last week. On Saturday in their loss to Indiana, they were without guard Terrance Shannon. The Chicago (IL) native's status for Monday night is still to be determined as he recovers from a concussion he suffered against Penn State.

The Gophers, on the other hand, saw the return of forward Dawson Garcia on Saturday against the Nittany Lions. Garcia picked up right where he left off prior to his injury, scoring 23 points and totaling seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

If the Gophers are going to upset Illinois on Monday, they'll need Garcia among others to step up in a big way. Here's what you need to know ahead of Monday evening's matchup.