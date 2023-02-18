Minnesota Men's Basketball vs Penn State: How to watch, betting, and more
While the Gophers postseason dreams are non-existent at this point, Ben Johnson's program will look to put together a strong end of their 2022-23 season in hopes of building momentum towards next season.
Saturday will provide one of those opportunities as the Gophers (7-16, 1-12) take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9). The Nittany Lions' postseason dreams are hanging on by a thread, nearly needing to win out if they hope to make it to the NCAA Tournament next month.
On Saturday night, the Gophers have the opportunity to play spoiler. A win over the Nittany Lions would all but eliminate Penn State from the potential NCAA Tournament field barring an unforeseen Big Ten Tournament title run.
Here's how to watch, the betting line, key stats, starters, and our prediction for Saturday evening's game.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 8:07 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
WATCH: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App (Cory Provus - play by play, Shon Morris - color)
LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color) | Sirius: 113 or 196; SXM App: 958
SERIES HISTORY
Minnesota has dominated the all-time series against the Nittany Lions, winning 38 of 56 all time. The Gophers have dominated the Nittany Lions in Minneapolis with a 22-3 record. That being said, the Nittany Lions since the 2019-20 season has won four of six games.
BETTING
The Gophers enter Saturday night as 7.5-point underdog to the 15-11 Nittany Lions with the over/under set at 133.5
The Nittany Lions this season are 14-11-1 against the spread but have covered in just three of eight road games this season. The Gophers have been a bit better against the spread this season than they have straight up, posting a 9-13-1 record. That being said, at home it's been a tough going, covering in just four of 14 games. Notably, however, they are 8-9-1 against the spread this season as an underdog.
Penn State has won 13 of 16 games this season when favored while the Gophers are 2-16 straight up as underdogs.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|PENN STATE
|
ESPN BPI
|
226
|
51
|
POMEROY
|
222
|
49
|
SAGARIN
|
172
|
50
|
NET
|
245
|
59
|
PPG
|
60.9
|
73.2
|
PA
|
69.23
|
68.7
|
REB
|
32.1
|
34
|
AST
|
13.7
|
14.4
|
STLS+BLKS
|
9
|
7.1
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 255
|
Jamison Battle
|
12.4 / 3.5 / 1.7
|
Guard
|
6'4 / 190
|
Ta'Lon Cooper
|
10.5 / 4.4 / 5.7
|
Guard
|
6'7 / 200
|
Jaden Henley
|
4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
Forward
|
6'9 / 255
|
Pharrel Payne
|
7.2 / 4.7 / 1.3
|
Forward
|
6'7 / 200
|
Joshua Ola-Jospeh
|
7.5 / 3.1 / 0.3
|POSITION
|HT / WT
|NAME
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
Guard
|
6'2 / 175
|
Cam Wynter
|
7.4 / 2.5 / 1.8
|
Guard
|
6'4 / 202
|
Jalen Pickett
|
18.1 / 7.4 / 7.0
|
Guard
|
6'6 / 219
|
Seth Lundy
|
12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2
|
Guard
|
6'5 / 188
|
Andrew Funk
|
12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2
|
Forward
|
6'10 / 237
|
Kebba Njie
|
3.3 / 3.5 / 0.5
PREDICTION: PENN STATE 75 - MINNESOTA 58
