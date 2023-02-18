While the Gophers postseason dreams are non-existent at this point, Ben Johnson's program will look to put together a strong end of their 2022-23 season in hopes of building momentum towards next season.



Saturday will provide one of those opportunities as the Gophers (7-16, 1-12) take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9). The Nittany Lions' postseason dreams are hanging on by a thread, nearly needing to win out if they hope to make it to the NCAA Tournament next month.

On Saturday night, the Gophers have the opportunity to play spoiler. A win over the Nittany Lions would all but eliminate Penn State from the potential NCAA Tournament field barring an unforeseen Big Ten Tournament title run.



Here's how to watch, the betting line, key stats, starters, and our prediction for Saturday evening's game.

