Minnesota, Missouri agree to home-and-home basketball series
According to CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander, Minnesota and Missouri have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.
Norlander reports that the Gophers are expected to host Missouri this fall, likely in November before they travel to Columbia next season.
Minnesota and Missouri have played twice before but have not met since 1960. Their previous matchups came on December 19, 1959, an 80-62 win for the Golden Gophers, as well as on December 5, 1960, another win for the Gophers, this time by the final score of 60-56.
Missouri is coming off a 25-10 season under head coach Dennis Gates, who took over the program after the Tigers went 12-21 under Cuonzo Martin in 2021-2022. The Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three years and three times since the 2017-18 season.
The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, have gone 9-22, including 2-17 in Big Ten play. They'll look to find a way this upcoming season to get to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2018-19 season.
