Norlander reports that the Gophers are expected to host Missouri this fall, likely in November before they travel to Columbia next season.

According to CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander , Minnesota and Missouri have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.

Minnesota and Missouri have played twice before but have not met since 1960. Their previous matchups came on December 19, 1959, an 80-62 win for the Golden Gophers, as well as on December 5, 1960, another win for the Gophers, this time by the final score of 60-56.

Missouri is coming off a 25-10 season under head coach Dennis Gates, who took over the program after the Tigers went 12-21 under Cuonzo Martin in 2021-2022. The Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three years and three times since the 2017-18 season.

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, have gone 9-22, including 2-17 in Big Ten play. They'll look to find a way this upcoming season to get to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2018-19 season.

