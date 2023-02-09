Next up in our Newcomer Profile series is Marquese Williams , a bruising running back out of Bishop McDevitt in Harriburg, Pennsylvania.

Williams chose Minnesota over other notable offers that included the likes of Iowa, Louisville, Duke, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and others.

After releasing a top seven in May, Williams took an official visit to Minneapolis, which was the finishing touch on a big push to earn his commitment. It was a great win on the recruiting trail for PJ Fleck and staff.

Minnesota offered Williams at the beginning of March, and made him a big priority until they earned his pledge in June.

Williams could very well become the next great Minnesota running back.

At 5-10, 180-pounds, Williams has decent size but plays to his strengths very well. Williams has a fantastic burst and acceleration, making people miss in the open field, and is also good at shedding defenders and getting in between the tackles. He is also a weapon in the passing game, and could turn into a swiss army knife type of guy for the Gophers.

Don't be surprised if Williams outperforms his three-star rating.

Here is what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Williams:

"He's got over 4400 yards in his career, 71 touchdowns, and 43 catches for close to 700 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns as well. This guy is a true scatback, he can make you miss. He can go from speed to power, power to speed, and has got a great low center of gravity. Both our backs are not the 6-foot-4 backs, they're kind of built. They've got they got long limbs, but they're a little bit shorter, and they get under pads. They run behind their pads really well, plus they can also be really good receivers."