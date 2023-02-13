Minnesota Newcomer Profile: WR Donielle Hayes
The next featured player in our Newcomer Profile series is Donielle "Nuke" Hayes, a threatening wide out who could end up being a sleeper in Minnesota's 2024 class.
The Recruitment:
Hayes was the 17th overall commit in the 2023 class, and the ninth in the month of June. He was the first receiver committed in the class. Hayes took an official visit to Minneapolis, and made his pledge to the Gophers before leaving campus.
The recruiting process didn't last too extremely long for Hayes, as he received all of his offers in a fairly quick period of time before committing to Minnesota in June.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver committed to the Gophers over 12 other scholarship offers including FAU, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, and Washington State.
What Hayes Brings to the Gophers:
Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney made some great comments about Hayes, saying he could be one of the biggest sleepers in the class:
"The Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest prospect was really impressive at the Rivals Camp Series in New Orleans this past offseason and how he’s leading his undefeated team with 43 catches for 743 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Given the opportunity in Minnesota’s offense, Hayes should shine."
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck also spoke highly of Hayes:
"We're talking about explosive playmakers, and we might possibly need some freshmen to help us this year. But we brought in freshmen that I think can help us. They have the athleticism, now, they've got to get here and prove it. And they've got to earn it, but they have the athleticism and the big play ability to help us and come in here and do that."
Highlights:
