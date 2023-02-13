The next featured player in our Newcomer Profile series is Donielle "Nuke" Hayes , a threatening wide out who could end up being a sleeper in Minnesota's 2024 class.

Hayes was the 17th overall commit in the 2023 class, and the ninth in the month of June. He was the first receiver committed in the class. Hayes took an official visit to Minneapolis, and made his pledge to the Gophers before leaving campus.

The recruiting process didn't last too extremely long for Hayes, as he received all of his offers in a fairly quick period of time before committing to Minnesota in June.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver committed to the Gophers over 12 other scholarship offers including FAU, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tulane, UAB, and Washington State.