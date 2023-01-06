With Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca all but officially headed to Rutgers to be the Scarlet Knights for the same position, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck will now have to look to replace a fourth assistant coach this offseason after already being tasked to replace his running backs coach, defensive line coach, and corner backs coach.

Where will Fleck look for his next offensive coordinator? Will he go internally? Will he look outside the program and towards potentially some of the country's best offensive coordinators at lower Power Five or Group of Five programs? Perhaps taking a position coach from other Big Ten programs?



We provide a few options below in our first offensive coordinator big board.

