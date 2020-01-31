News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 11:16:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota offers 2021 wing

aJohn Poulakidas
aJohn Poulakidas (https:/chicagotribune.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

The heat of a frantic Big Ten basketball schedule hasn't kept the Minnesota coaching staff off the recruiting trail. The Gophers offered John Poulakidas last week.The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}