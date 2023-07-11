Minnesota on Tuesday offered one of the East Coast's potential top pass rushers in the class of 2025. Owings Mills (MD) athlete Kamden Laudenslager reported an offer from the Gophers on Tuesday morning.

While rated as an athlete here on Rivals, it's very likely that the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Maryland native ends up on the defensive line at the next level, and that is where the Gophers have offered him as well.

Laudenslager picked up his first offer way back in 2021 from Boston College and added a few more last years in Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Maryland. This offseason, however, his recruitment has really picked up, with Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Penn State, and others getting involved.

Maxpreps has Laudenslager totaled 48 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and five sacks during his junior year.

While the Gophers currently do not have anyone from Maryland on their roster, the program has found success before in the Old Line State, including finding a hidden gem in the 2017 recruiting cycle by the name of Mohamed Ibrahim.



