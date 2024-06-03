Minnesota offers Texas OL Nelson McGuire, sets up official visit
This weekend, TCU hosted a megacamp on their campus, allowing college coaches from around the country to come down to Fort Worth and see some of the best talent that Texas and the surrounding states had to offer.
Amongst the talent in attendance was 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Nelson McGuire, a rising prospect out of Midlothian, Texas.
Following a strong camp showing, the Golden Gophers extended an offer to McGuire and shortly after extending that offer, set up an official visit. McGuire will be visiting Minnesota for the first time next weekend with it being one of three official visits he now has scheduled. After visiting the Gophers, he'll also take trips to Houston on June 14 and Texas Tech on June 21.
Overall, McGuire has over a dozen scholarship offers to his name including Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Memphis, SMU and Texas Tech.
