Minnesota Official Visit Profile: LB Pierce Petersohn

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is breaking down a handful of those recruitments before the official visitors make their way to Minneapolis.
Next up in our series is one of the state's top uncommitted prospects, Triton star Pierce Petersohn. While Petersohn can virtually play any position asked of him, the Gophers view the 6-foot-5, 194-pound athlete as a linebacker at the next level.