Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The award is annually given to the nation's best interior offensvie or defensive lienman.

Eresey is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors for a terrific 2023 season, he also earned AP First Team All-Big Ten honors. Earlier this offseason, he was named one of the top 25 players in EA Sports's CFB 25 game.