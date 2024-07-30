Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery named to Outland Trophy watch list
Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The award is annually given to the nation's best interior offensvie or defensive lienman.
Eresey is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors for a terrific 2023 season, he also earned AP First Team All-Big Ten honors. Earlier this offseason, he was named one of the top 25 players in EA Sports's CFB 25 game.
This will be Ersery's fifth season with the program and brings in 28 career games including 26 straight starts into the 2024 season.
Last season, Pro Football Focus had Ersery as the Gophers second highest rated player only behind running back Darius Taylor. He was by far the Gophers bets run blocker while also being amongst their top pass blockers, only behind Tyler Cooper.
