The Minnesota Golden Gophers are winners of two straight and suddenly control their own destiny in the Big Ten West after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 27-12 on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Now with the Spartans behind them, the Golden Gophers will turn their attention to Big Ten West rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini are 3-5 on the season including 1-4 in conference play. The Illini are coming off a bye week but are coming off two of their better performances of the year, a 27-24 win over Maryland in Week 7 and a close 25-21 loss to Wisconsin in Week 8.

With that, the Golden Gophers have opened as a three-point favorite over the Illini for Saturday's matchup with the over/under in the game set at 40.5 points. This will mark the sixth time that the Golden Gophers will be favorites this season, they are 4-1 straight up in their previous five games as the favorite including this past weekend against Michigan State.

Illinois will be an underdog for the fifth time this season this weekend and are 1-3 in their previous four games as such. Their lone winning coming in the aforementioned matchup against Maryland in Week 7.

All-time, Minnesota holds a 40-32-3 advantage over the Fighting Illini all-time. However, the Illini have won each of the last two matchups in 2021 and 2022. The Golden Gophers under head coach P.J. Fleck are 4-3 against the Illini winning three of four from 2017 through 2020.