The Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a small favorite against the Iowa Hawkeyes in week eight according to Circa . The top-25 ranked Hawkeyes are just a four-point home favorite over the Golden Gophers. The over-under for the game is set at an extremely low 31.5 points.

Iowa will enter week eight with a 6-1 record on the season after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 15-6 on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the Hawkeyes' third straight after suffering a loss on September 23 to the Penn State Nittany Lions 31-0.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a bye week but are losers of three of their last four including a 52-10 loss to Michigan in week six. The Gophers offense has struggled mightily in 2023, averaging just 21.7 points per game. The Gophers defense also has taken a huge step back from last year's defense which was one of the best in the country. So far this season, the Gophers are allowing 26.7 points per game.

Minnesota will look to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes in week eight. The Golden Gophers have not defeated the Hawkeyes since 2014. Furthermore, the Gophers have not defeated Iowa in Iowa City since 1999.