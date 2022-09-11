Through two weeks, PJ Fleck and Minnesota Golden Gophers program have left little doubts on the field. After a 38-0 win over New Mexico State in week one, the Gophers hammered FCS opponent Western Illinois this past Saturday by a final score of 62-10.

After their two convincing victories, Vegas likes the Gophers' chances to get to 3-0, as the Golden Gophers have opened as 27.5-point favorites over the Colorado Buffaloes according to Action Network. The over/under on the game is currently set at 46.5

The Buffaloes are 0-2 on the season after falling to TCU in week one 38-13 and Air Force this weekend 41-10. They were 13.5 and 17.5-point underdogs in those two games, respectively, failing to cover in either game.

Minnesota on the other hand has covered each of their first two games of the season and has covered each of their last five games dating back to last season.