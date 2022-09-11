Minnesota opens up as near four touchdown favorite over Colorado
Vegas likes Minnesota's chances against the PAC-12's Colorado Buffaloes, to say the least.
Through two weeks, PJ Fleck and Minnesota Golden Gophers program have left little doubts on the field. After a 38-0 win over New Mexico State in week one, the Gophers hammered FCS opponent Western Illinois this past Saturday by a final score of 62-10.
After their two convincing victories, Vegas likes the Gophers' chances to get to 3-0, as the Golden Gophers have opened as 27.5-point favorites over the Colorado Buffaloes according to Action Network. The over/under on the game is currently set at 46.5
The Buffaloes are 0-2 on the season after falling to TCU in week one 38-13 and Air Force this weekend 41-10. They were 13.5 and 17.5-point underdogs in those two games, respectively, failing to cover in either game.
Minnesota on the other hand has covered each of their first two games of the season and has covered each of their last five games dating back to last season.
This Saturday's game will be the fifth all-time matchup between Minnesota and Colorado, the last coming last season, a 30-0 win for the Gophers in Boulder. Colorado had previously won each of the first three matchups between the programs in 1972, 1991, and 1992. It will be the Buffaloes' first trip to the Twin Cities since that 1992 game that saw the Gophers lose 21-20.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @CollegeBBNews
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.