The 2024 prospect announced his preferred-walk commitment via Twitter. Brun had been on the Gophers' radar for a while but impressed last month during a camp visit, earning him an opportunity to be a preferred-walk on for the Gophers.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for everything," Brun said on Twitter in a statement. "He has blessed me with opportunities of a lifetime, and without Him, I would not be here," he added.

"Second off, I would like to thank my family, grandparents, and especially my Dad for supporting me and believing in me. I would also like to thank my friends and the Rockford community, and coaches for getting me to where I am today.

Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Fleck and Coach Collins for this amazing opportunity of being able to play for my home state. With that being said, I am 100% committed to the University of Minnesota!! RTB!!"

Prior to committing to the Gophers, Brun was receiving interest from both FBS and FCS programs. Brun is listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Last season as a junior for Rockford, he recorded 59 total tackles, including 1.0 tackles for a loss. He also recorded five interceptions and six pass deflections.