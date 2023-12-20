The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another player from the transfer portal to their roster. On Wednesday afternoon, Central Michigan transfer Quindario Lee announced he had committed to the Gophers via X.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Alabama native played in 14 games for Central Michigan over the last two seasons, recording 16 tackles including five tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Prior to playing for the Chippewas, Lee spent time at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He attended McKenzie High School in McKenzie, Alabama. Lee will replace a previous commitment from FIU transfer Jordan Guerad. Guerard last weekend flipped his commitment from the Gophers to Louisville.



