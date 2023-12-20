Minnesota picks up transfer portal commitment from DL Quindario Lee
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another player from the transfer portal to their roster. On Wednesday afternoon, Central Michigan transfer Quindario Lee announced he had committed to the Gophers via X.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Alabama native played in 14 games for Central Michigan over the last two seasons, recording 16 tackles including five tackles for a loss, and two sacks.
Prior to playing for the Chippewas, Lee spent time at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He attended McKenzie High School in McKenzie, Alabama. Lee will replace a previous commitment from FIU transfer Jordan Guerad. Guerard last weekend flipped his commitment from the Gophers to Louisville.
In addition to Lee, the Gophers will be bringing in transfer portal quarterbacks Max Brosmer (New Hampshire) and Logan Fife (Fresno State). They also hold a pair of commitments from defensive backs Ethan Robinson (Bucknell) and Jaionte McMillan (TCU).
The Alabama native will join a Minnesota defensive tackle room that is seeing the departure of Kyler Baugh this offseason. Baugh, who was one of the program's top defenders all season exhausted his eligibility this season. The defensive line will also see the departure of Chris Collins and potentially Darnell Jefferies. Jefferies suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the season and missed the entire year, it's unclear if he'll look to return next year with a medical waiver.
