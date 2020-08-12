 Minnesota Gophers Football - Players react to fall football postponement
football

Minnesota players react to fall football postponement

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
A few Minnesota players have taken to social media over the last couple of days sharing their reactions to Tuesday's news that the Big Ten will postpone football until the spring.

QB Tanner Morgan is one of the Minnesota players to take to social media(Photo by: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
DB - Coney Durr

DB - Jalen Glaze

DB - Jalen Glaze

DL - Gage Keys

DL - Micah Dew-Treadway

QB - Zach Annexstad

RB - Mohamed Ibrahim

QB - Tanner Morgan

