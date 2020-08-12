Minnesota players react to fall football postponement
A few Minnesota players have taken to social media over the last couple of days sharing their reactions to Tuesday's news that the Big Ten will postpone football until the spring.
DB - Coney Durr
Stay Tuned Gopher Fans it’ll be worth the wait trust me !〽️ #RTB— Coney Durr (@CD16ERA) August 12, 2020
DB - Jalen Glaze
This just a little intermission, Don’t mean I’m about to stop working!!💯 pic.twitter.com/zs45GToh9W— Jalen Glaze (@Jalen_Glaze12) August 12, 2020
DB - Jalen Glaze
We coming out of this 10x better #RTB— Abner Dubar (@abnertrillions) August 11, 2020
DL - Gage Keys
Watch how we come out of this.... starts now🦍🗣 #RTB #FOCUSED— GageKeys (@5100keys) August 11, 2020
DL - Micah Dew-Treadway
Laughing at all the negativity... love this team love this state and the people that made the right decision... you didn’t wanna see us last fall, you wouldn’t have wanted to see us this fall and you won’t wanna see us in the spring〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️— Micah Dew-Treadway (@_Colossal18) August 11, 2020
QB - Zach Annexstad
So thankful to be apart of a program with people who truly care about us. The leadership that we have from top to bottom from Mark Coyle, Coach Fleck, Coach Sanford as well as the entire staff we have in the building is something that you don’t just stumble upon in every program.— Zack Annexstad (@ZackAnnexstad) August 12, 2020
RB - Mohamed Ibrahim
Take care of y’all mental health, 2020 been a long year.— . (@_MoIbrahim) August 11, 2020
QB - Tanner Morgan
View this post on Instagram
The leadership at The University of Minnesota has had student - athletes safety at the forefront during this whole process. Mark Coyle, his staff, President Gabel, the doctors, training staff, and Coach Fleck have worked tirelessly for us to be in a safe environment. We are grateful to have the people we do at the U. Football will be back. We will be back. The work has only begun. Keep Rowing with us.