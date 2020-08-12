View this post on Instagram

The leadership at The University of Minnesota has had student - athletes safety at the forefront during this whole process. Mark Coyle, his staff, President Gabel, the doctors, training staff, and Coach Fleck have worked tirelessly for us to be in a safe environment. We are grateful to have the people we do at the U. Football will be back. We will be back. The work has only begun. Keep Rowing with us.