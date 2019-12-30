And they'll be making those changes against what Fleck thinks is the best defense his squad has faced this year.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck last week lost his offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, to the same job at Penn State. Against Auburn, Fleck will now be more involved in the on-field management of the offense, with receivers coach Matt Simon set to call plays.

TAMPA, Fla. | As it takes aim at a win over an SEC power, Minnesota will do so with some shuffling along the offensive staff.

"I think top to bottom it's probably the best, just in every area," Fleck said. "You look at the D-line, and I mean, it's not just Derrick Brown, it's not just him. They have players everywhere, linebackers are really long, athletic, can run. They're really good tacklers. One thing I've always loved about the SEC and watching SEC football is the tackling. There are a lot of sure tacklers. It's a credit to Coach Malzahn and the way he's been able to run his team."

The future of his staff has been on Fleck's mind — the 39-year-old coach said he's made a few FaceTime calls to potential candidates since Minnesota arrived in Tampa — but his primary focus is figuring out Kevin Steele and that stingy Tigers defense.

"We all know plays, we all have schemes, we all have that," Fleck said. "But when you talk about a well-coached team, that's when you talk about the fundamentals, details, technique, playing for each other, and they all do that."

And that fundamentally sound Auburn defense, which was a top-15 unit in the country in 2019 in terms of points per play, is expected to be nearly at full strength. Junior edge rusher Nick Coe is the only player sitting out for Auburn, as senior All-American defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson will play.

“Oh I’m good to go. I’m all locked in for Auburn," Davidson said of his decision to play. "Shoot, Derrick coming back, that said everything. I mean, just to see a guy like that, that type of caliber of player that he is, you want to play with that guy one more time, for sure.”

While Fleck hasn't been just an onlooker of his offense, Ciarrocca had been his right-hand man since his big breakthrough at Western Michigan. Ciarrocca was also coaching standout sophomore Tanner Morgan and the quarterbacks, a role now dictated by team quality control assistant Greg Harbaugh.

Minnesota, with its abundance of skill-position talent, made a living in the Big Ten this year with both chunk gains downfield and gashing plays in space.

Fleck knows the Gophers will need their best effort of the year in that department, especially against one of the surest tackling teams — and downright fastest — in the nation.

"They're really good tacklers, do a great job of disguising things. They can all fly around the ball, and that's what's fun about them is when you watch them, everybody is around the ball," Fleck said. "When they get there, you stop the film at the end and there's nine, ten guys around that ball, and I think that's why they have the success they've had."

Kickoff in the 34th Outback Bowl is set for noon CST on Jan. 1 inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

