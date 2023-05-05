The 21-year-old Klassen is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 150th. Here's what MLB Pipeline had to say about Klassen.

"Klassen is the 2023 version of Ben Joyce, who went in the third round to the Angels last July after hitting 105 mph with his fastball at Tennessee. He missed his first season at Minnesota in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery and worked just 7 2/3 innings last spring, allowing 14 runs and 14 walks. But he touched 100 mph in those brief looks, reached 102 while making progress in the summer Northwoods League and has continued to bring the heat this spring.

Klassen may have the quickest arm in the entire Draft, producing a fastball that averages 98 mph with running action, and he has reached triple digits in most of his outings. He has an 82-86 mph curveball and a sharper 83-88 mph slider, and both can be plus breaking balls when he can command them. He almost never throws his changeup, an upper-80s offering with fade and sink that he can't land in the zone.

While his arm speed helps him overcome a lack of physicality, Klassen has significant effort in his delivery and has yet to prove he can throw strikes. A well above-average athlete, he made significant strides improving his timing and keeping his mechanics in sync during the fall, when he pounded the zone, but his control has been well below-average again this spring. He still has a lot to prove, especially if he's going to be a starter, but his fastball definitely demands attention. "

MLB Pipeline also assigned Klassen the following scouting grades...

- Fastball: 80

- Curveball: 55

- Slider: 55

- Changeup: 40

- Control: 35

- Overall: 45

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-hander is 1-6 this season for the Gophers with a 5.56 ERA. In 43.2 innings pitched, he's struck out 42 while walking 35.