Minnesota runs by EMU 25-6: Three Gophers who stood out in the win
The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday evening with a 25-6 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Below, Gohpers Nation looks at the three Gophers who had strong nights in the victory.
1. RB Darius Taylor
Was there any other option for the first star of the game? The true freshman out of Walled Lake Western had a tremendous evening with 33 rushing attempts for 193 yards and one touchdown. Taylor had six runs of 10+ yards, including runs of 15, 19, 21, and 22 yards.
"Darius showed what he can do; that's why he was such a big recruit for us," Fleck said in his post-game press conference. "But he's got to be able to play behind his pads more, play lower, he leans a lot instead of bends, and then 33 carries, I mean that's a lot. But he might have to take a few more here and there, maybe less. But he's 218 pounds, he can handle that, and he came here to do that," he added.
2. LB Maverick Baranowski
It was a strong day for the Illinois native in his second career start. Baranowski recorded seven tackles in the win, including four solo tackles and his first career sack. Through two games, Baranowski has 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack. Notably, Baranowski was injured in the game's final minute before walking off under his own power.
3. DB Tre'von Jones
The transfer out of Elon continues to be impressive in his first two weeks as a Golden Gopher. After recording an impressive interception in the Gophers' week one win over Nebraska, Jones had another strong day with five tackles, including four solo tackles and one sack.
Honorable Mention: DL Kyler Baugh
Baugh deserves an honorable mention for his performance on Saturday. The senior defensive lineman recorded two sacks in the game. Baugh recorded a sack both in the first and second half, the second one coming on the game's final play. He had one additional tackle in the game for three total on the evening for a total of three tackles. Prior to Saturday night, Baugh had just one career sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss in 14 games.
"He's getting better and better," P.J. Fleck said about Baugh's performance. "He's a great leader; he's a quiet leader. But his performance tonight showed why he's a leader on our team."
