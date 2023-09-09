The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday evening with a 25-6 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Below, Gohpers Nation looks at the three Gophers who had strong nights in the victory.

1. RB Darius Taylor

Was there any other option for the first star of the game? The true freshman out of Walled Lake Western had a tremendous evening with 33 rushing attempts for 193 yards and one touchdown. Taylor had six runs of 10+ yards, including runs of 15, 19, 21, and 22 yards. "Darius showed what he can do; that's why he was such a big recruit for us," Fleck said in his post-game press conference. "But he's got to be able to play behind his pads more, play lower, he leans a lot instead of bends, and then 33 carries, I mean that's a lot. But he might have to take a few more here and there, maybe less. But he's 218 pounds, he can handle that, and he came here to do that," he added.

2. LB Maverick Baranowski

It was a strong day for the Illinois native in his second career start. Baranowski recorded seven tackles in the win, including four solo tackles and his first career sack. Through two games, Baranowski has 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack. Notably, Baranowski was injured in the game's final minute before walking off under his own power.

3. DB Tre'von Jones

The transfer out of Elon continues to be impressive in his first two weeks as a Golden Gopher. After recording an impressive interception in the Gophers' week one win over Nebraska, Jones had another strong day with five tackles, including four solo tackles and one sack.

Honorable Mention: DL Kyler Baugh