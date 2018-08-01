Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 18:35:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Twitter Tidbits: Gophers at B1G Media Day

EJ Stevens
The Gopher Report

Also see: Video & Transcript: PJ Fleck at Media Days

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}