Twitter Tidbits: Gophers at B1G Media Day
P.J. Fleck discussing his relationship with Greg Schiano. Said he wouldn’t be a head coach today if it wasn’t for Schiano’s influence. pic.twitter.com/BBzNhM3ozN— James Grega Jr. (@JGrega11) July 23, 2018
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck refers to last year as year zero. He goes through how young the Gophers are at every position. "We're in year one, the way I look at it." In year zero he won 5 games after Minnesota won 9 the year before. Was that year minus-one?— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) July 23, 2018
With new redshirt rule in place, #Gophers P.J. Fleck opened the conversation of a potential return of RB Shannon Brooks.— Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) July 24, 2018
Fleck tells @Fox9Sports that there's "always a possibility come November" to see Brooks back, but he's cautiously optimistic. Not rushing a return. pic.twitter.com/vO5lUjVxH0
P.J. Fleck said he enjoys the first few years at a rebuilding program. He calls it the "dirty water years."— Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) July 23, 2018
Waiting for his time in the Sports Lite room, P.J. Fleck found @BigTenNetwork interns - we have a bunch here today - and asked each about role today and where they are from. #goodguy pic.twitter.com/3frVddZlYx— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) July 23, 2018
Minnesota coach P.J Fleck had some high praise for Kirk Cousins this afternoon. The two have had a chance to spend some time together since Cousins moved to Minneapolis. #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/XDqrqTDr4U— Jay Sarkar (@WLNSJaySarkar) July 23, 2018
Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin said he “loved everything about Ohio State” in recruiting, to the point that both his parents thought he would be a Buckeye, but ultimately the Minnesota native said he knew he wanted to be a Gopher. Happy with his decision? “Without a doubt.” pic.twitter.com/n0jICyn8uI— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) July 23, 2018
Not usually a big fan of chrome lids, but @GopherFootball’s new one is sweet. pic.twitter.com/nxImhlMPPQ— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) July 24, 2018
Asked Minnesota RB Rodney Smith if he finds himself running out of bounds more to save wear and tear on his body. He said they have a rule against that. ‘Coach tells us that’s like stepping in pee.’ So ... that’s a no I guess— MarkEmmert (@MarkEmmert) July 23, 2018
Minnesota RB Rodney smith asked whether Michigan had best D Gophers faced last season. He paused and said #Badgers were on same level.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) July 23, 2018
Fleck: Last year, we were not a player-led football team. He expects that to improve this year.— Randy Johnson (@RJstrib) July 23, 2018
#Gophers coach PJ Fleck teased option of possibly using running back Shannon Brooks for four games given NCAA’s new redshirt rule. Before spring practice, Brooks had been ruled out for 2018 season, so this piles on a lot of intrigue about how and when.— Andy Greder (@andygreder) July 23, 2018
#Gopher coach PJ Fleck offered unsolicited praise of Seth Green at #B1GMediaDay. He said the quarterback-turned-tight end from East Ridge is approaching 250 pounds and has been strong in summer workout.— Andy Greder (@andygreder) July 23, 2018
#Gophers coach PJ Fleck said freshman receiver Jornell Manns is limited by an injury. Fleck didn’t mention other players (besides Shannon Brooks) that are hindered as they start practice in August.— Andy Greder (@andygreder) July 23, 2018