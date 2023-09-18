The Walled Lake Western (MI) native ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards after three weeks with 334 yards across 56 carries, an average of 6.0 yards per carry. Beyond the Big Ten, Taylor's 334 total rushing yards rank 10th in the country.

After strong back-to-back performances against Eastern Michigan and North Carolina, Minnesota freshman running back Darius Taylor finds himself among the top rushers in the Big Ten and country through three weeks of play.

Taylor, this past weekend, notched his second career 100+ rushing yard performance with 138 rushing yards on 22 carries. He also recorded his second career touchdown in a 31-13 loss to North Carolina. His first game of 100+ rushing yards happened just a week earlier against Eastern Michigan, as he broke out for 193 yards on 33 carries.

The only running back in the Big Ten with more rushing yards than Taylor is Rutgers' Kyle Monangai, who has 357 rushing yards this season. Additionally, Taylor's 6.2 yards per carry ranks eighth in the Big Ten among running backs with more than 20 carries. It's fair to say early on, Taylor has surpassed all expectations and has picked up where Mohamed Ibrahim left off. Expect Taylor to remain a focal point of the Gophers' offense going forward.

Taylor was the crown jewel of Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class. The four-star prospect was a four-star prospect in the recruiting cycle and was ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the state of Michigan and the 23rd-best running back prospect in the class. It's fair to say the early returns have Taylor outplaying that ranking.

Taylor signed with the Gophers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.



