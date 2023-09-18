Minnesota true freshman running back Darius Taylor, for a second-straight week, has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Taylor, one week after rushing for nearly 200 yards against Eastern Michigan, proved he can run the ball against Power Five defenses as well. In the Golden Gophers' 31-13 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Taylor rushed for 138 yards on 22 carries while getting into the endzone once. He also had one reception for 25 yards.