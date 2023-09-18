Minnesota's Darius Taylor named back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Minnesota true freshman running back Darius Taylor, for a second-straight week, has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Taylor, one week after rushing for nearly 200 yards against Eastern Michigan, proved he can run the ball against Power Five defenses as well. In the Golden Gophers' 31-13 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Taylor rushed for 138 yards on 22 carries while getting into the endzone once. He also had one reception for 25 yards.
Through three career games, Taylor has totaled 334 rushing yards on 56 carries, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He also has three receptions for 38 yards through three games, bringing his total yards from scrimmage up to 372 yards on 59 touches.
Earlier on Monday, Gophers Nation looked at how Taylor ranks among Big Ten rushers through three weeks.
