Minnesota Golden Gophers center Dawson Garcia has been named one of the country's finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, an award given out yearly to the nation's best center by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Garcia was named a finalist along with the likes of North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Auburn's John Broome, Utah's Branden Carlson, UConn's Donovan Clingan, Kansas's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Zach Edey, Clemson's PJ Hall, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, and St Johns's Joel Soriano.

Garcia this season has played in 17 games for the Golden Gophers, averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He is also averaging just under one block and one steal per game while playing 31.0 minutes per game. Garcia has had a double-digit scoring effort in all but one game this season. In that one game, he left with an injury in the first 10 minutes of the game.