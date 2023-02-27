"There were not a lot of options," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said regarding the rescheduling. The long time head coach also says the Big Ten will send out an official notice later on Monday.

Minnesota's postponed matchup against Michigan State stemming from the shooting that occured on Michigan State's campus on February 13 will not be rescheduled it appears.

With the game against the Spartans canclled, the Gophers only have matchups against Rutgers on Thursday and Wisconsin on this upcoming Sunday remaining on their regular season schedule.

The Gophers have had an extremely tough regular season going 7-20 including 1-16 in conference play. Since mid-January, they have lost each of their 12 games including their msot recent matchup to Nebraska on Saturday 78-67.

For Michigan State, the postponement could mean much more as the Spartans sit at 17-11 on the season and 9-8 in conference play. It's unclear how the cancellation will affect Big Ten Tournament play and could also have impact on the Spartans' NCAA Tournament chances as well.