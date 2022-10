Minnesota's primetime matchup with Penn State in 12 days officially has a television assignment. The Golden Gophers' visit to Happy Valley for Penn State's annual White Out will be televised nationally on ABC. The start time of 7:30 p.m EST and 6:30 p.m. central time was announced previously.

Before P.J Fleck and the Golden Gophers have to worry about handling the hostile environment of Beaver Stadium, the Gophers will look to take down No. 24 Illinois this upcoming weekend. Currently, the Gophers are a field goal favorite over the Fightin Illini who will enter this weekend's matchup with a 5-1 record. The Gophers, 4-1 on the season will look to bounce back from a 20-10 loss at the hands of Purdue two weeks ago.

The Gophers' matchup with the Nittany Lions on October 22 will be the program's first trip to Happy Valley since 2016 when Penn State knocked off the Gophers 29-26 in overtime. Minnesota will be looking for their first win in Happy Valley since 2003 when the Glenn Mason-led Gophers beat the Nittany Lions 20-14.