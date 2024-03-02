The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9) will have their annual Senior Day on Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10).

The Golden Gophers are entering Saturday afternoon's matchup with back-to-back losses and losing four of their last six games which included losses to Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Penn State has struggled themselves over the last several weeks, with losses in four of their last six games including a 90-81 loss to Iowa earlier this week.

The Nittany Lions will look a little bit different on Saturday afternoon compared to the last time the Golden Gophers saw them in late January as star guard Kanye Clary is no longer with the program.

Clary suffered an injury late in the Gophers last matchup with the Nittany Lions, taking an accidental Parker Fox elbow to the face, following the injury, Clary's playing time never returned to its pre-injury numbers, and eventually it was announced he was no longer with the program.



With Clary gone, former North Carolina Tar Heel, D'Marco Dunn is expected to start in his place.

