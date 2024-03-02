Advertisement
Minnesota set for senior day matchup against Penn State

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9) will have their annual Senior Day on Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10).

The Golden Gophers are entering Saturday afternoon's matchup with back-to-back losses and losing four of their last six games which included losses to Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Penn State has struggled themselves over the last several weeks, with losses in four of their last six games including a 90-81 loss to Iowa earlier this week.

The Nittany Lions will look a little bit different on Saturday afternoon compared to the last time the Golden Gophers saw them in late January as star guard Kanye Clary is no longer with the program.

Clary suffered an injury late in the Gophers last matchup with the Nittany Lions, taking an accidental Parker Fox elbow to the face, following the injury, Clary's playing time never returned to its pre-injury numbers, and eventually it was announced he was no longer with the program.

With Clary gone, former North Carolina Tar Heel, D'Marco Dunn is expected to start in his place.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 1, 2024 - 2:15 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Minnesota -6.5 / 150.5 over/under


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.0

3.6

2.4

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.1

3.8

7.6

G

Mike Mitchell

10.5

2.6

2.9

F

Pharrel Payne

10.1

6.2

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.9

Who is  Penn State's projected starting five?

Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.1

2.3

5.8

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.2

1.9

0.7

G

Nicholas Kern

8.8

4.0

1.5

F

Zach Hicks

8.2

3.9

1.0

C

Qudus Wahab

9.5

7.6

0.5

Ranking Comparison

TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

76

66

78

71

Penn State

95

93

96

75

Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.7%

17.3%

31.4%

36.0

Penn State

50.8%

15.4%

26.4%

34.9

Statistical Overview

Minnesota STAT Penn State

17-10

OVERALL RECORD

14-15

8-9

CONFERENCE RECORD

8-10

76.7

SCORING OFFENSE

75.8

71.0

SCORING DEFENSE

74.5

5.6

SCORING MARGIN

1.3

47.4%

SHOOTING %

44.3%

43.6%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

46.0%

36.6%

3P SHOOTING %

33.1%

68.8%

FT SHOOTING %

73.6%

35.8

REBOUNDS PER GAME

31.6

10.4

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

9.4

2.3

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

-5.6

1.5

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.1

