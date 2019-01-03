Minnesota smothers Wisconsin on the road
Minnesota traveled to Madison as a nine point underdog against a ranked Wisconsin squad. But the Gophers would not be phased. Amir Coffey lit up the Badgers for 15 points in the first half, outscor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news