The Minnesota Women's Softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. After completing a 37-17 season, the Golden Gophers are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th consecutive season and the 17th overall time in school history.

The Golden Gophers' will be part of the Seattle Regional and will take on McNeese at 5:30 p.m. central time on Friday. Also part of the Seattle Regionals No. 7 Washington and Northern Colorado. Washington and Northern Colorado will play at 8:00 p.m. central time on Friday evening, both games will be televised on ESPN+.

The Gophers this season were 15-2 at home and a combined 22-15 away from the friendly confines of Jane Sage Cowles Stadium including 13-5 in natural field matchups. In the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, they would get by No.6 Ohio State in the opening round 3-2 before falling on Friday afternoon to No. 2 Indiana 5-3.

Overall, the Big Ten sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament. Joining the Golden Gophers are Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and Maryland.



