The Minnesota Women's Softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. After completing a 37-17 season, the Golden Gophers are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th consecutive season and the 17th overall time in school history.
The Golden Gophers' will be part of the Seattle Regional and will take on McNeese at 5:30 p.m. central time on Friday. Also part of the Seattle Regionals No. 7 Washington and Northern Colorado. Washington and Northern Colorado will play at 8:00 p.m. central time on Friday evening, both games will be televised on ESPN+.
The Gophers this season were 15-2 at home and a combined 22-15 away from the friendly confines of Jane Sage Cowles Stadium including 13-5 in natural field matchups. In the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, they would get by No.6 Ohio State in the opening round 3-2 before falling on Friday afternoon to No. 2 Indiana 5-3.
Overall, the Big Ten sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament. Joining the Golden Gophers are Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and Maryland.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The Gophers had a special visitor stop by practice on Monday morning as head football coach P.J. Fleck took in the sights and sounds on the softball field before signing the program's own oar.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