He had his ups-and-downs but overall Kaliakmanis showed flashes throughout his first half-season of playing time for the Gophers, giving him plenty to build off and plenty to work on this spring.

A new era is set to really get going in 2023 as third-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will enter the spring and barring injury, likely next fall as the full-time starting quarterback. This past season, Kaliakmanis played quite a bit after starting quarterback Tanner Morgan suffered a concussion midway through the season, allowing Kaliakmanis to be thrown into the fire possibly a little faster than expected.

Believe it or not Gophers fans, spring practices are just around the corner. With that, this is a great time for us to begin looking at each position group for the Golden Gophers starting today with the quarterback room.

The Antioch (Ill) native enters year three with the program after playing in five games this past season. In those five games, Kaliakmanis completed 60-of-111 passing attempts for 946 yards and three touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. He also added 140 yards on the ground and one touchdown over 34 carries. Pro Football Focus graded Kaliakmanis overall at 74.9 for his performance last season.

Notably, Kaliamanis last season thrived in play-action calls, thanks to the Gophers' run-heavy offense. With the run game setting up the play action, Kaliakmanis completed 28-of-47 passing attempts for 502 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. On non-play action plays, he struggled quite a bit, completing just 25-of-55 attempts for 364 yards and four interceptions.

If the Gophers passing offense is going to be successful with Kaliakmanis leading the way in 2023, they will have to improve significantly on his ability to throw in non-play action scenarios.

Now, it shouldn't be a reason for concern either, a young quarterback having much better success in play-action rather than non-play-action scenarios isn't uncommon, play action plays are designed to have rather high success rates, especially in an offense much like the Gophers.

Additionally, and once again unsurprisingly, Kaliakmanis when kept clean this past season was quite reliable while under pressure, he once again struggled. When the pocket was clean for Kaliakmanis, he completed over 60% of his passes, when under pressure, that number fell drastically to just 34.3%.

Again, for a quarterback getting his first taste of the action, it's not all too surprising and shouldn't be of major concern but in the short sample size, it did show to be a problem for the second-year quarterback.

Now, perhaps the biggest takeaway for the rising third-year quarterback is how he was finishing his season. In the Gophers' regular season finale against Wisconsin, he was simply spectacular. completing 19-of-29 passing attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns. In the Pinstripe Bowl, he picked up where he left off completing 7-of-9 passes for 80 yards. Unfortunately, he would suffer a leg injury in the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl knocking him out for the rest of the game.

Despite the injury, however, Kaliakmanis finished his last game and a half going 26-for-38 for 399 yards, an impressive stat line, and a tremendous confidence builder for him heading into the offseason. As the season progressed it was clear he was getting more and more comfortable in the Gophers' offense and his abilities as a passer. While he will still have to work on those deficiencies above, it's certainly not all doom and gloom, there's a ton of talent there in Kaliakmanis and the potential is through the roof.