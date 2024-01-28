The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up the first commitment for their 2026 recruiting class. Despite not being able to sign for nearly 24 months, Rocori , Minnesota standout Andrew Trout announced on Sunday afternoon that he will be committing to the Gophers.

Trout makes his commitment after his second visit to Dinkeytown this month. He also made a trip to visit the Gophers on January 15, earning an offer during that visit. After just two weeks of thinking over the offer, Trout decided that he wanted to stay home to play his college ball.

"First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God," Trout said in a statement on X. "Without Him, I wouldn't be where I am today. I want to thank my parents and sisters for guiding and supporting me through all the highs and lows of this journey. And lastly, I want to thank all the coaching staff and Rocori Football for believing in me and pushing me to be the best I can be. Especially my head coach James Herberg who has guided me through this stressful, but fun process.

With all that being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my football and academic career at the University of Minnesota! Go Gophers!"

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Trout picked the Gophers over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State. He also had an upcoming visit to Michigan State scheduled but now committed, it's unlikely that visit will take place next month.