Pharrel Payne had 21 points and 11 rebounds and was Sunday's standout performer but the entirety of the Gophers' starting five was spectacular in the win, with all five finishing with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were able to get back on the right track on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with an 81-70 win at The Barn. The Gophers with the win snapped a two-game skid while also putting to an end, a four-game winning streak for Rutgers.

For the game, the Gophers shot 51% from the field including 50% from three-point range while also making 23-of-34 attempts from the free-throw line.



It was a tight one throughout the early parts of Sunday's game, neither team in the first half building more than a seven point lead. After leading for the first eight minutes of the contest, Rutgers took a lead at 10:41 in the first half in the midst of a 9-0 run.



The Scarlet Knights would grow that lead to as much as seven at 29-22 before the Gophers chipped away over the final five minutes of the half to head into halftime tied at 37-37.

The Gophers would come out strong to start the second half, using an 8-0 run over the first three minutes of the half to jump out to a 45-37 lead. The Gophers wouldn't work back after taking that lead and would go wire-to-wire for the entire second half.



The Gophers would be able to extend that lead to as much as 17-points with less than four minutes remaining.

