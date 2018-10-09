After tying and beating reigning national champion and then-top-ranked Minnesota Duluth over the weekend, Gopher Hockey has swept the first weekly Big Ten Three Stars of the season with Clayton Phillips taking First Star honors, Brannon McManus earning the Second Star and Sampo Ranta claiming the Third Star.

This week’s accolades are the first career weekly honors for Phillips and Ranta and the second career weekly honor for McManus.

A sophomore defenseman from Edina, Minn., Phillips tallied his first four career points over the weekend and ranks tied for first in the nation in scoring through the first week of play. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect picked up his first career point with an assist on Minnesota’s goal in Saturday’s 1-1 overtime tie before adding three more assists in Sunday’s 7-4 win over the top-ranked Bulldogs.

A sophomore forward from Newport Beach, Calif., McManus also posted a three-point night on Sunday with two goals and an assist while finishing as a game-high plus-four. The performance marked his second career multi-point game after notching a hat trick against Penn State on Oct. 15, 2017 as a freshman.

A freshman forward from Naantali, Finland, Ranta scored in his first two games with the Maroon & Gold. The Colorado Avalanche prospect notched his first career goal in Saturday’s 1-1 overtime tie and proceeded to score again midway through the third period of Sunday’s 7-4 win over Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota returns to action next weekend with an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team in Plymouth, Mich., on Saturday, Oct. 13.