Two hours before Saturday's rivalry matchup between Minnesota and Wisconsin, the availability report for both the Golden Gohpers and Wisconsin Badgers was released.

For the Golden Gophers, they will be without four key players in running backs Darius Taylor and Zach Evans as well as linebacker Maverick Baranowski and safety Darius Green. Wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington is listed as questionable for the matchup

Taylor has not appeared in a game since Minnesota's 12-10 win over Iowa on October 21. He'll finish his freshman regular season with 103 carries for 591 yards and four touchdowns.

For Wisconsin, there are no surprises on the injury report. Key safety Hunter Wohler is not listed on the injury report but wide receivers Bryson Green and Will Pauling are both listed as questionable.

Pauling enters this weekend leading Wisconsin with 64 receptions 675 yards and three touchdowns. Green has 25 receptions for 375 yards and a score.