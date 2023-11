The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be without key starters running back Darius Taylor and linebacker Maverick Baranowski on Saturday against Ohio State.

Taylor has not appeared in a game for the Golden Gophers since their 12-10 win over Iowa on October 21. Out of the Gophers' first 10 games of the season, Taylor has appeared in just five games.

Baranowski has appeared in all 10 games for the Gophers this season, recording 52 tackles including 23 solo tackles.