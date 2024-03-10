With the official bracket being released, the Minnesota Golden Gophers officially earned the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten tournament thanks to an 18-13 overall record which included a 9-11 record in Big Ten play.

With the conclusion of the Penn State and Maryland game on Sunday night, the 2023-24 Big Ten men's basketball regular season officially came to a close and the Big Ten Tournament bracket was released.

Ben Johnson and the Golden Gophers will begin their Big Ten Tournament with a second round matchup on Thursday morning against the No. 8 seed, the Michigan State Spartans at 11:00 a.m. CT, at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.

It will be a rubber match for the Gophers and Spartans as the two programs split their first two meetings this season. In January, the Gophers fell to the Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing 76-66 before returning the favor, a few weeks later at Williams Arena 59-56.

The Spartans entered the 2023-2024 season a potential title contender but never really found their footing as such throughout the regular season. After starting the season off with a 79-76 loss to James Madison, the Spartans would find themselves with a 4-5 record in early December before win over then No. 6 Baylor allowed the Spartans to find some traction. As the season progressed, the Spartans would at one point win eight of 10 games but finished the regular season with a poor taste in their mouth, losing four of their last five including a 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

The winner of the Minnesota vs Michigan State matchup on Thursday afternoon will move onto the Big Ten Quarterfinals on Friday and will face No. 1 Purdue at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Also receiving double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament was No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska, and No. 4 Northwestern. Both Wisconsin and Indiana earned single byes as the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds while the rest of the seeding rounded out as No. 7 Iowa, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Maryland, No. 13 Rutgers, and No. 14 Michigan.