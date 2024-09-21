Minnesota to miss two defensive starters against Iowa

The Big Ten released the availability reports for both Minnesota and Iowa ahead of Saturday night's action at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Golden Gophers looing to improve to 3-1 on the season will be without two defensive starters in the game, both in the secondary. Cornerback Justin Walley who left last week's game against Nevada with an a leg injury in the first half is listed as out as is safety Aidan Gousby.
Also out for the Gophers is redshirt freshman tight end Pierce Walsh, redshirt junior defensive back Jordan Greenhow, freshman tailback Kaedan Johnson, freshman defensive tackle Jaylin Hicks, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Theorin Randle. Additionally, sixth-year senior defensive tackle Logan Richter is out.
For Iowa, the Hawkeyes will be without running back Leshon Williams and wide receiver Seth Anderson.
