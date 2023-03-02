For most of Thursday night's game between Minnesota and Rutgers, it appeared that the Gophers despite their best efforts simply wouldn't have the firepower to knock off the Scarlet Knights. Down 10 with just 75 seconds left on the clock, the Gophers were destined for their 13th consecutive loss. 65 seconds later, the Gophers were celebrating a Jamison Battle buzzer-beater to win the game 75-74. There are a lot of ways you can likely describe this one, the best probably being improbable. Rutgers had a win probability of 98.6% when up 10 with a 1:10 remaining, their win probability sat at 98.6%, leaving the Gophers a mere 2.4% chance at winning. But that's why you play the games. Because no matter how improbable of a win it may be, they all count the same.

The first half was a quality one for the Gophers on Thursday, despite trailing at halftime 40-33. In the first half, the Gophers shot 42.3% from the floor and were on the receiving end of 19 points off their bench. The Scarlet Knights, however, a team that isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, had a great first half shooting-wise, hitting 51.7% of their shots with 34 of their 40 points coming in the paint. That first half, however, would set the tone for what this game would be. Despite the Scarlet Knights taking the early lead and never relenting in the first 20 minutes, at one point leading 27-17, the Gophers repeatedly chipped away at the Scarlet Knights' lead. Nonetheless, at half time down 40-33, it looked unlikely a win was in the cards for the Gophers. Coming out of the break, Rutgers would extend that lead to 53-39, outscoring the Gophers 13-6 over the first 4:42 of the second half. Minnesota, however, as they did in the first half would keep chipping away. However, every time the Gophers would chip away, Rutgers would seemingly answer right back. That was until the last 75 seconds of the game. In those last 75 seconds, the Gophers would go on a 15-5 run with Jamison Battle taking over the game with nine points, including the eventual game-winner. Dawson Garcia also knocked down a pair of shots while Jaden Henley contributed two points of his own in the comeback. Despite the Gophers hitting 5-of-7 shots during their run in the final minute, Minnesota would still themselves trailing 74-72 after Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell would knock down a free throw to extend the Scarlet Knights' one-point lead with just five seconds remaining. Then, for the first time this year, the Gophers had a shot fall their way in a critical situation. After Ta'Lon Cooper brought the ball upcourt, he'd drop it off to an open Jamison Battle on the side of the arc. Battle would avoid an attempted block by one Scarlet Knight before calmly collecting himself and hitting the game-winning jumper.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQU1JU09OIEJBVFRMRSBXSU5TIElUITxicj48YnI+TWlubmVzb3Rh IGVyYXNlcyBhIDEwLXBvaW50IGRlZmljaXQgd2l0aCBqdXN0IDE6MDUgdG8g cGxheSB0byBzaG9jayBSdXRnZXJzITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Y T2I1YWxJaUluIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWE9iNWFsSWlJbjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIZWF0IENoZWNrIENCQiAoQEhlYXRDaGVja0NCQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZWF0Q2hlY2tDQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MzE0NzgyMDUwNTUxMTkzNjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK