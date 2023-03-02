Minnesota upsets Rutgers 75-74 on a Jamison Battle buzzer beater
For most of Thursday night's game between Minnesota and Rutgers, it appeared that the Gophers despite their best efforts simply wouldn't have the firepower to knock off the Scarlet Knights.
Down 10 with just 75 seconds left on the clock, the Gophers were destined for their 13th consecutive loss. 65 seconds later, the Gophers were celebrating a Jamison Battle buzzer-beater to win the game 75-74.
There are a lot of ways you can likely describe this one, the best probably being improbable. Rutgers had a win probability of 98.6% when up 10 with a 1:10 remaining, their win probability sat at 98.6%, leaving the Gophers a mere 2.4% chance at winning.
But that's why you play the games. Because no matter how improbable of a win it may be, they all count the same.
The first half was a quality one for the Gophers on Thursday, despite trailing at halftime 40-33. In the first half, the Gophers shot 42.3% from the floor and were on the receiving end of 19 points off their bench. The Scarlet Knights, however, a team that isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, had a great first half shooting-wise, hitting 51.7% of their shots with 34 of their 40 points coming in the paint.
That first half, however, would set the tone for what this game would be. Despite the Scarlet Knights taking the early lead and never relenting in the first 20 minutes, at one point leading 27-17, the Gophers repeatedly chipped away at the Scarlet Knights' lead. Nonetheless, at half time down 40-33, it looked unlikely a win was in the cards for the Gophers.
Coming out of the break, Rutgers would extend that lead to 53-39, outscoring the Gophers 13-6 over the first 4:42 of the second half. Minnesota, however, as they did in the first half would keep chipping away. However, every time the Gophers would chip away, Rutgers would seemingly answer right back. That was until the last 75 seconds of the game.
In those last 75 seconds, the Gophers would go on a 15-5 run with Jamison Battle taking over the game with nine points, including the eventual game-winner. Dawson Garcia also knocked down a pair of shots while Jaden Henley contributed two points of his own in the comeback.
Despite the Gophers hitting 5-of-7 shots during their run in the final minute, Minnesota would still themselves trailing 74-72 after Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell would knock down a free throw to extend the Scarlet Knights' one-point lead with just five seconds remaining.
Then, for the first time this year, the Gophers had a shot fall their way in a critical situation.
After Ta'Lon Cooper brought the ball upcourt, he'd drop it off to an open Jamison Battle on the side of the arc. Battle would avoid an attempted block by one Scarlet Knight before calmly collecting himself and hitting the game-winning jumper.
While Jamison Battle will get plenty of love for his effort down the stretch and in the game as a whole with 20 points, Ta'Lon Cooper was an integral part of the Gophers' success as well with not just nine points but 11 assists.
With Cooper's superb passing skills on Thursday, both Battle and Dawson Garcia were able to keep the Gophers despite the Scarlet Knights having multiple double-digit leads. Garcia would put up 19 points and seven rebounds in the win while Pharell Payne contributed a double-double consisting of 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. True freshman guard Braedan Carrington also looked good in his action, with eight points and two rebounds off the bench.
The win for the Gophers snap their 12-game losing streak and moves their record to 8-20 on the year and 2-16 in conference play. For Rutgers, it drops their record to 18-12 and 10-9 in conference play, struggling massively since forward Mawot Magot suffered a torn ACL in mid-February against Michigan State. This was their fifth loss in their last seven games.
Center Clifford Omoruyi would lead the way for Rutgers in the losing effort with 23 points and 11 rebounds while guard Cam Spencer had 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
The Gophers will finish off their regular season schedule on Sunday against the Wiscon Badgers.
