On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Hawkeyes tight end Erick All will be out for the season with a torn ACL. All, a Michigan transfer, suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes 15-6 win over the Wisconsin Badgers last Saturday in Madison .

Ahead of this week's matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gohpers and Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa has sustained another major injury to their offense.

For Iowa, it is the second tight end to be lost for the season, they previously had lost Luke Lachey to a season ending injury in September. Quarterback Cade McNamara is also expected to be gone for the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury earlier this month.

All was the Hawkeyes No. 1 receiving target this season prior to the injury, collecting 21 tackles for 299 yards and three touchdowns. In the Hawkeyes previous two games before this past weekend, All had seen his impact grow quite a bit, totaling nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes No. 2 receiver is still the previously mentioned Luke Lachey despite the fact that the junior tight end hasn't played in nearly a month. In two three games this season, Lachey had recorded 10 receptions for 131 yards.

It would be fair to say that the loss of All is another major hit for an Iowa offense that was already very one dimensional. The Hawkeyes this season are averaging just 116 yards per game through the air, their rushing attack hasn't been much better, averaging just 130.9 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry.

In their Week 7 win over Wisconsin, The Hawkeyes totaled just 237 yards of total offense with 82 of those yards coming on a touchdown run by tailback Leshon Williams. Quarterback Deacon Hill, starting in the place of the injured Cade McNamara completed 6-of-14 passing attempts for just a mere 37 yards in the win.

The Hawkeyes offense this season is averaging 20.9 points per game which is 4.1 points below the needed average that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz needs to achieve in order to keep his job beyond this season. In order to get to the 300 point mark, the Hawkeyes would have to average 30 points per game over the remainder of the regular season.

Currently, Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite at home for this weekend's matchup between the two Big Ten West programs. The over/under for the game is set at a very low 32.5 points.



