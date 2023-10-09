While the Minnesota Golden Gophers hope to use their bye week to get back on the right track after losing their third game in four weeks, they also received the kickoff time for their week eight matchup against Big Ten West rival Iowa.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes will kickoff on Saturday, October 21 in Iowa City at 2:30 p.m. CT. The television assignment for the game will be announced following this weekend's matchups.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 this season and have won back-to-back games after a 31-0 loss to Penn State on September 23.

All time, the Golden Gophers have a 62-52-2 advantage all time in the series, the Hawkeyes have dominated since the turn of the century winning 18 of 23 matchups including each of the last eight. Additionally, the Golden Gophers will be looking for their first win in Iowa City since 1999.